Amanda Bynes Appears to Have a Large New Face Tattoo

Amanda Bynes has some new body art!

The 33-year-old former child star took to Instagram on Monday to share a selfie where she appears to have a new large heart tattoo on her cheek.

Bynes' hair appears to still be pink, and she is wearing a septum piercing. She captioned the post with an alien emoji.

This pic comes weeks after ET exclusively learned that Bynes checked herself out of a sober living facility and is currently living with her parents while she looks for a home of her own in Los Angeles.

At the time, the source said that Bynes recently dropped out of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in L.A. She had originally graduated with her associate degree this past June, but had gone back to take more classes to get her bachelor's degree in fashion.

If the ink really is permanent, Bynes isn't the only star to get a face tattoo this year. Both Justin Bieber and Aaron Carter debuted new face art on social media in 2019.

