Amanda Kloots gets an early Mother's Day surprise on Friday's episode of The Talk.

This will be her first Mother's Day without her husband, Nick Cordero, who died on July 5, 2020 after a battle with COVID-19. He was 41.

Kloots begins to tear up on The Talk as Cordero's song, "Live Your Life," plays. She then appears off-guard when her 2-year-old son, Elvis, shows up on set in a white suit and a bouquet of tulips for his excited mom.

The adorable toddler walks into his mother's arms to her delight. "You guys, I can't believe he actually did that," Kloots exclaims. "This is adorable."

There was also a special video message from Gayle King and the cast of Sesame Street. "We love you, Amanda," King says. "We are cheering you on. We can't wait for you and Elvis to come to Sesame Street."

But that's not all! Elvis and his mom were also gifted matching onesie pajamas with The Talk logo on them.

Kloots was clearly taken aback by all the love that was shown to her. "I can’t believe he did this @thetalkcbs," she shared on Instagram of Elvis' TV debut. "Thank you so much to my Talk family for spoiling me rotten today ❤️."

