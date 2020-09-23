News

Amanda Kloots and Son Elvis Make Pottery With Some of Nick Cordero's Ashes

By Rachel McRady‍
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beyond Yoga

Amanda Kloots is continuing to remember her husband, Nick Cordero, by finding new ways to use his ashes. The fitness instructor took to social media on Tuesday to share the creative new way she used some of the late Broadway star's remains. 

"Elvis and I had a special afternoon today," she captioned a photo of herself and her 1-year-old son making pottery. "My girlfriend from years on Broadway has an incredible pottery business in LA and she invited us to make pottery using some of Nick's ashes. I have recently learned how many ways you can repurpose ashes and make new things with them. I think it is beyond beautiful, a way to keep him living!"

View this post on Instagram

Elvis and I had a special afternoon today. My girlfriend from years on Broadway has an incredible pottery business in LA and she invited us to make pottery using some of Nicks ashes. I have recently learned how many ways you can repurpose ashes and make new things with them. I think it is beyond beautiful, a way to keep him living! ⠀ She had never incorporated ashes to her work before (and doesn’t intend to do more) but because we are friends she wanted to try, to create a piece that Elvis and I could help with and have forever. I had never made pottery so I was really looking forward to learning the process. ⠀ Once she mixed the ashes with the clay, threw and spun our piece, Elvis and I got our hands wet and put our hands into the clay to make our imprints on the piece. It will be a vase! This was so incredible and really felt special. A way to turn something sad into something joyful. ⠀ She now will let it dry and then puts it in the kiln to bake before we glaze it! The process is not over so there will be more to come. I just wanted to share this because I think it’s so beautiful what you can do with ashes to keep someone you love alive. ⠀ Again, this was a one off experiment for her but her pottery is gorgeous so if you are interested in that check her out! @rarebirdgoods ⠀ Thank you so much Emily! ❤️

A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on

Kloots shared more photos of the process on her Instagram Story, including images of Cordero's ashes being mixed in with the clay and of herself and her son leaving their own personal touches on the piece. 

"Before Nick was cremated I did not know all the things you could do with ashes," she added in a video on her Instagram Story. "It was just so special and really special to do with Elvis. It was a really special way to take something so sad -- the day I picked up Nick's ashes, as you can imagine, I was devastated. I was crying so hard. It was a very emotional day. There was a lot of ashes. It's something you don't think about until you have them."

Amanda Kloots Instagram Stories
Amanda Kloots/Instagram Stories
Amanda Kloots Instagram Stories
Amanda Kloots/Instagram Stories
Amanda Kloots Instagram Stories
Amanda Kloots/Instagram Stories

Kloots has already scattered some of Cordero's ashes in the Pacific Ocean and also has plans to use some to make some special pieces of jewelry. Cordero died in July at the age of 41 after suffering complications from the coronavirus. 

 

