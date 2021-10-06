Amanda Kloots is celebrating Dancing With the Stars' "Disney Week" by spending some time at the Happiest Place on Earth. Kloots brought her son, Elvis, to Disneyland for his first-ever visit as the DWTS crew prepares for the Disney-themed week of dance numbers next Monday.

"I got to take Elvis to Disneyland for the first time with @dancingabc to celebrate Disney week! He rode his first ever ride and was completely mesmerized the entire time! Disney is already magical but to see it through his eyes was pretty special," Kloots wrote alongside a photo of the 2-year-old posing in front of the Pixar Pal-A-Round Ferris Wheel at Disney's California Adventure theme park.

The milestone moment was still a bittersweet one for The Talk co-host, who said it reminded her of how much has changed since she tragically lost her husband, Nick Cordero, to COVID-19 in 2020.

"All these firsts with Elvis are always a mix of emotions to be honest. You’re trying to be in the happy moment and at the same time it is another nudge to the heart of how much has changed," she continued. "I’m so lucky to have this little man in my life though. He is my constant reminder to live, laugh, smile, love and celebrate magic."

On Monday, Kloots spoke with ET ahead of the show's Disney-themed episode about performing twice, a feat that has the TV personality feeling "terrified."

"It is intense and, as you can tell, this competition is fierce. Everybody’s coming week to week, like, ready to win it," Kloots said. "... Nobody wants to go home. It’s really tough. It’s really, really tough. We've got to focus. It's go time. Beyond go time."

"This is the most competitive season. If you look at all the dances tonight, everyone was scoring real close to each other, because everyone was so good. Everyone was impressive," Kloots' dance partner, Alan Bersten, said. "Two dances makes it twice as hard."

For more on Kloots' performances on DWTS, including the special way she paid tribute to her late husband on the show, watch the video below.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT

Amanda Kloots Reacts to Natalie Morales Joining 'The Talk' (Exclusive)

Amanda Kloots Dances the Foxtrot to Her & Nick Cordero's Wedding Song

'DWTS': JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots and Suni Lee Shine in Premiere!

‘Dancing With the Stars:’ How Amanda Kloots Will Honor Late Husband Nick Cordero (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery