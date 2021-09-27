Amanda Kloots had the judges and fans in their feelings with her week two performance on Monday night's Dancing With the Stars. Kloots and her partner, Alan Bersten, danced the Foxtrot to a particularly meaningful song to the TV host, "It Had to Be You," which was also her wedding song with her late husband, Nick Cordero.

"We chose it because it was the song he sang to book the job Bullets Over Broadway, which is the show that we met in," Kloots shared. “It’ll be great to dance to it again.”

"This song holds such a special place in my heart, and our wedding will always remain in my mind as one of the happiest times of my life," she added.

While the song has an emotional meaning for Kloots, her performance was nothing but joyful and proved to strike a chord with the judges.

"So much of your journey has had to do with Nick, but this was all about you," Carrie Ann shared.

"I love that track, so that helps," Len said. "I liked it so much, I wanted it to go on a bit longer. It was so smooth, it was like butter on a hot muffin."

Derek said he doesn't know what to say, calling the dance "so enjoyable to watch," while Bruno called the trained dancer, "absolutely radiant."

The performance earned the pair the highest score of the night, with four 8s for a total of 32 out of 40.

Earlier this month, The Talk co-host spoke with ET about how she plans to honor her late husband on the dancing competition series.

"I wanna dance to Nick's song," she told ET's Lauren Zima, referencing Cordero's song, "Live Your Life," which she encouraged friends and fans to play as an anthem every day throughout his health battle. "I want that moment. I know he'll be with me on the dance floor every single time... I know it'll be tough, but in a weird way, I kind of really look forward to that moment where I get to dance to his music."

Kloots thinks Cordero would be rooting for her journey on the show, knowing how much she's always loved DWTS.

"He'd be like, 'Yeah baby!' He'd be so happy," she says. "He knows how much I love this show. I've watched this show since season one... I know he would be so excited for me."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT

'DWTS' Season 30: See Which Couple Goes Home In 1st Elimination

'Dancing With the Stars' Week 2: Biggest Dances and Best Moments

'DWTS': How Cody Rigby & Cheryl Burke Stayed in the Game

JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots and Suni Lee Shine on ‘DWTS’ Premiere This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery