Amanda Kloots on Dating Two Years After Husband Nick Cordero's Death: "I Want to Love Again"
Amanda Kloots on Keeping Late Husband Nick Cordero’s Memory Aliv…
'Southern Charm's Austen Kroll and Shep Rose React to Explosive …
Met Gala 2022: Anna Wintour Wears Feather Ensemble
Psychologist Discusses Amber Heard's Relationships With James Fr…
Johnny Depp Trial: Amber Heard's Friend Recalls Laughing About A…
Hoda Kotb Jokes She's Having ‘Feral Girl Summer’ After Split Fro…
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges Tease ‘Crazy’ Season 17 Auditions …
Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Are ‘Perfectly Match…
Gayle King’s Co-Hosts Jokingly Pressure Her to Smoke Pot (Exclus…
Annie Potts Reflects on Her Most Memorable and Iconic Roles (Exc…
Original 'The View' Co-Hosts Reunite!
Andrew Garfield Planning Acting Break After 'Under the Banner of…
‘Ozark’ Cast Teases Series Finale Ending! (Exclusive)
Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians: Jury Reaches Verdict in Favor of Kar…
Met Gala 2022: Get Ready With Janelle Monae (Exclusive)
'The Masked Singer': Ken Jeong Walks Off Set After Rudy Giuliani…
Met Gala: Memorable Guests and Biggest Secrets From Inside the E…
Inside Cardi B's Star-Studded Met Gala After Party
Met Gala 2022: All the Must-See Moments From Fashion's Big Night
Nearly two years since Nick Cordero tragically died at 41 following a harrowing battle with COVID-19, his wife, Amanda Kloots, is forging ahead -- but not without grief.
Kloots, mother to their 2-year-old son, Elvis, and a co-host on The Talk, has risen to fame since documenting her husband's battle publicly in the early height of the pandemic. In a new interview on CBS Mornings, Kloots shed light on her life today, which is not without pangs of loss. As Kloots put it, the grief will hit her like "a ton of bricks out of nowhere," for example, when a Journey song comes on in the car -- a song Cordero previously sang on Broadway.
"I miss having somebody to come home to and I miss laughing with somebody. Every time I retell this story, it's amazing how helpful it is in this grieving journey," she said during the interview. "Grief does not stop. Loss, death -- it does not end."
While she made it clear there's no replacing her husband of nearly three years, Kloots did confirm she has been dating, though she's not currently seeing anyone.
"I want to love again. I want to have another person in my life," she shared. "I want Elvis to have a father figure in his life."
However, that doesn't mean forgetting his late dad. "You're not taking the place of Nick. It’s not ever that," she clarified. "It's just that Nick was a part of my life."
RELATED CONTENT:
Amanda Kloots On Who She'd Cast as Her Late Husband In Her Biopic
Amanda Kloots Has COVID-19 Two Years After Late Husband's Battle
Amanda Kloots on What It Was Like Dancing to Late Husband's Song
Amanda Kloots Celebrates Late Husband Nick Cordero's 43rd Birthday
Related Gallery