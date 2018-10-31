Amanda Peet Rates Ashton Kutcher’s Kissing

Amanda Peet is spilling all the tea about kissing Ashton Kutcher!

The 46-year-old actress stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday night, and was asked to rate her onscreen kisses with the handsome actor on a scale of one to 10. Pete and Kutcher co-starred in the 2005 flick A Lot Like Love.

“You know, nine,” Peet rated after some deep thought, before quickly changing her answer to eight.

“Wait a minute! Maybe I’m being too…” Peet continued, clearly unsure of the correct answer.

Debra Winger, the show’s other guest, decided to jump in on the fun! “You want to put your husband in there so we have a reference?” she quipped of Peet’s husband, Game of Thrones showrunner David Benioff.

“Wow,” Peet said in response to Winger’s hilarious sass. “I like Ashton, but I see your point. Maybe I should be more discerning.”

“I’m just saying scope, like, of a scale one to 10,” Winger reasoned. Peet agreed, saying if it’s a scope of everyone she's kissed is “a lot.”

“Of course my husband’s a 10,” she quickly added.

The show continued with more calls and questions from viewers, but Peet brought the conversation up again later on, lamenting how hard it was to rate someone.

“I don’t think you can rate somebody, because it’s just so subjective,” she said. “Like, some people like tongue!”

