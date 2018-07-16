Amanda Seyfried Says Husband Had 'Issues' With Her 'Mamma Mia' Reunion With Ex Dominic Cooper

Here we go again, indeed.

Amanda Seyfried is opening up about reuniting onscreen with her former flame,Mamma Mia! co-star Dominic Cooper, in the film's sequel. The 32-year-old actress admits in a new interview that it wasn't all smooth sailing with her husband, Thomas Sadoski.

"I think he has the same kind of issues that I would have if we were hanging out with his ex-girlfriend from long ago," Seyfried told The Mirror. "I think it's always like, 'I'm so in love with this person, so that person must be so in love with her too.'"

Seyfried and Cooper dated for three years after filming the 2008 musical. Last year, she tied the knot with Sadoski just before the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter.

"I'd guess he assumed Dominic is in love with me the way he's in love with me. And it's just not the case, it's sweet," she said. "I'd rather he be jealous than completely fine with it."

Seyfried reprises the role of Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, out July 20 -- almost exactly 10 years after the original. In the film, her character is married to Cooper's.

The sequel's narrative is told across two timelines, with Lily James playing a young version of Meryl Streep's character, Donna. Earlier this year, Seyfried explained to ET how the legendary actress was still "very much a part" of the new film.

"You do see her. She's, Meryl is very much a part of this movie," she said. "There are absolutely no flashbacks. No, because all the 'flashbacks' are of Lily playing Donna. So it's a prequel and a sequel, and so you see Meryl is very much a part of it."

Cher has also joined the cast playing Sophie's grandmother, Ruby.

"I'm pretty sure they were staying at the same place when Cher and Meryl were in town to shoot," Seyfried said. "I just pictured sweatpants and movies. I don't know what really happened. I guess they went to the bar, but I just thought it was so cute that they were staying in the same place."



