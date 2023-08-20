Amazon is having a big sale on its Fire Kids tablets just in time for the start of back-to-school season. If you’re looking for a tablet built just for kids, Amazon Fire Kids tablets are fit with highly-customizable parental controls and a kid-proof construction. A great source of education and entertainment, these kid-friendly tablets can be used for gaming, watching videos, reading books and so much more.

Right now, you can save up to 36% on the best Amazon Fire tablets for kids. Included in the Amazon back to school sale is the Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, which is one of the largest models in the Fire Kids lineup. Designed for children who need more screen space and enhanced display quality, the tablet offers 32GB of storage for a range of multimedia content and applications.

For parents seeking a comprehensive and entertaining digital experience for their children, each of the Fire Kids tablets on sale includes a subscription to Amazon Kids+ — a digital content service with thousands of books, games, apps and more. Ahead, shop all the Amazon Fire Kids tablet deals to save on some of the most affordable tablets you'll find.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Get nearly 40% off a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. This Fire tablet has up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. $110 $70 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Weekend

The Best Espresso Machine Deals from Nespresso, De'Longhi and More

Shay Mitchell Shares Her Back to School Must-Haves from Amazon

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

The Best Labor Day Menswear Deals to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe

Save Up to 29% on Kindle E-Readers for Glare-Free Reading

The Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals on Amazon Right Now