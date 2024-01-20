This weekend, Amazon is having a big sale on its Fire Kids Tablets. If you’re looking for a tablet built just for kids, Amazon Fire Kids Tablets are fit with highly-customizable parental controls and a kid-proof construction. A great source of education and entertainment, these kid-friendly tablets can be used for gaming, watching videos, reading books and so much more.

Right now, you can save up to 42% on the best Amazon Fire Tablets for kids.

Shop the Amazon Fire Kids Tablets Sale

Included in the Amazon sale is the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet, which is made for big kids ages 6 to 12. Not only is it 33% off, but it also includes one year of age-appropriate Amazon Kids+ content and a slim kid-friendly case designed to protect it when dropped. With immersive Dolby Atmos sound and 32 GB of internal storage, this tablet is great for downloading their favorite games, videos, books, and music.

For parents seeking a comprehensive and entertaining digital experience for their children, Amazon Kinds+ has thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like National Geographic, Marvel and LEGO. Ahead, shop all the Amazon Fire Kids Tablet deals to save on some of the most affordable tablets you'll find.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Get 50% off a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. This Fire tablet has up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. $110 $70 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

