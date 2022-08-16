Whether your kids are already in class or they go back to school in a few weeks, you have time to get school supplies. Although the upcoming school year may look a bit different depending on where you are and what coronavirus restrictions you’re currently operating under, some of the classic staples in school supplies never change. Whatever learning environment kids are in this year, there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of at Amazon's Back to School Sale before classes start.

So whether you or a loved one is headed back to the classroom in-person, or gearing up for yet another semester of remote-learning, or they're a college student looking for dorm essentials, it's time to stock up on the basics to make this year as easy and educational as possible.

From comfortable backpacks to a spill-proof lunch box to headphones for remote learning that will help you connect with your class, we’ve got you covered with back to school must-haves for the upcoming school year.

Ahead check out ET's top picks and for must-have back to school items at Amazon's Back to School Sale 2022.

Best Amazon Backpack Deals

Best Amazon Lunch Box Deals

Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box Amazon Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box No need to fuss with getting separate ice packs, this Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box comes with a built-in ice pack. You just freeze it and reattach it to keep your child's lunch fresh. $40 $23 Buy Now

Best Amazon School Supplies Deals

Homecube Big Capacity Pencil Box Amazon Homecube Big Capacity Pencil Box This pencil case is made from easy-to-clean, dirt-resistant fabric and has an inner velcro and mesh pocket to hold cards, coins or cables. The main compartment of this case can hold up to 60 slim pencils, so you’ll surely be all set with school supplies.

$18 $15 Buy Now

Sharpie S-Gel Pens Sharpie via Amazon Sharpie S-Gel Pens This gel pen pack comes with twelve black gel ink pens, all of which are made with no-bleed technology and bold colors, so your thoughts will look as clean and clear on paper as they do in your head. $36 $14 Buy Now

Large Capacity School Supplies Organizer Amazon Large Capacity School Supplies Organizer This cute, large capacity pencil pouch can store up to 50 pens or up to 90 pencils, and has an internal mesh pocket to store other accessories. Need less storage? The case is collapsable and easily adjusted by the zipper on the side, so it won't take up necessary space in your backpack.

$20 $15 Buy Now

Best Amazon Tech Deals

LilGadgets Connect+Pro Kids Headphones LilGadgets via Amazon LilGadgets Connect+Pro Kids Headphones These chic headphones are specially designed for children six and up! With metal extenders for durability and kid-safe volume limits, these headphones are fun for the whole family. They also feature an integrated SharePort so you won’t need a splitter to listen together anymore. $40 $29 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones Bose via Amazon Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones These wireless bluetooth headphones have up to 15 hours of playtime and an advanced built-in microphone system. With these headphones you can swap between two connected bluetooth devices for quick and easy listening and enjoy up to a 30-foot listening range. These are the perfect pair of headphones for staying connected while remote-learning. $229 $143 Buy Now

