Amazon's Back to School Sale 2022: Save Now on Backpacks, Lunch Boxes, Tech and More
Whether your kids are already in class or they go back to school in a few weeks, you have time to get school supplies. Although the upcoming school year may look a bit different depending on where you are and what coronavirus restrictions you’re currently operating under, some of the classic staples in school supplies never change. Whatever learning environment kids are in this year, there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of at Amazon's Back to School Sale before classes start.
So whether you or a loved one is headed back to the classroom in-person, or gearing up for yet another semester of remote-learning, or they're a college student looking for dorm essentials, it's time to stock up on the basics to make this year as easy and educational as possible.
From comfortable backpacks to a spill-proof lunch box to headphones for remote learning that will help you connect with your class, we’ve got you covered with back to school must-haves for the upcoming school year.
Ahead check out ET's top picks and for must-have back to school items at Amazon's Back to School Sale 2022.
Best Amazon Backpack Deals
If your kids are expecting heavy loads this school year, this rolling backpack from J World is a great option. Plus, it comes in a variety of colorful designs.
Get ready for Back to School with this eye-popping colorful rainbow backpack.
This lightweight Bentgo backpack provides lots of space to fit large items. Plus, it comes with an insulated lunch bag that fits right in the backpack.
If you're in the market for a new spacious backpack that will fit your laptop, this one is an Amazon bestseller.
This classic backpack is both lightweight and water resistant. Plus, it comes in 21 unique colors and patterns.
Best Amazon Lunch Box Deals
No need to fuss with getting separate ice packs, this Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box comes with a built-in ice pack. You just freeze it and reattach it to keep your child's lunch fresh.
This eye-catching lunch box also comes in 11 other colors and patterns.
This multi-compartment lunch box is perfectly portioned out for a child’s appetite. With its leak-proof and drop-proof design, this dishwasher-safe lunch box is sure to keep any hard-working student satisfied throughout the day.
Stand out at the lunch table this school year with this bright floral insulated lunch box.
Best Amazon School Supplies Deals
For some college and high school students, graphing calculators are required for the curriculum. This one from Texas Instruments is highly rated and is 30% off the regular price.
These Paper Mate mechanical pencils feature a comfortable textured grip for all of your writing.
This pencil case is made from easy-to-clean, dirt-resistant fabric and has an inner velcro and mesh pocket to hold cards, coins or cables. The main compartment of this case can hold up to 60 slim pencils, so you’ll surely be all set with school supplies.
This gel pen pack comes with twelve black gel ink pens, all of which are made with no-bleed technology and bold colors, so your thoughts will look as clean and clear on paper as they do in your head.
There's never enough glue when you have a little one at school. Shop now to get this incredible deal.
This cute, large capacity pencil pouch can store up to 50 pens or up to 90 pencils, and has an internal mesh pocket to store other accessories. Need less storage? The case is collapsable and easily adjusted by the zipper on the side, so it won't take up necessary space in your backpack.
Whether you want to make a chalkboard wall at home for distance learning or your child wants fun locker decor, this Kassa Large Chalkboard Contact Paper Roll is what you want.
Best Amazon Tech Deals
The Fire HD 8 tablet is built to withstand the not-so-gentle hands of a kid. It comes with a sturdy kid-proof case in either blue, pink, or purple.
These chic headphones are specially designed for children six and up! With metal extenders for durability and kid-safe volume limits, these headphones are fun for the whole family. They also feature an integrated SharePort so you won’t need a splitter to listen together anymore.
If you're in the market for a new laptop for the school year, now you can save big on the HP Envy x360 Convertible 15-in laptop.
Keep class notes organized, create to-do lists, and more with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet.
These wireless bluetooth headphones have up to 15 hours of playtime and an advanced built-in microphone system. With these headphones you can swap between two connected bluetooth devices for quick and easy listening and enjoy up to a 30-foot listening range. These are the perfect pair of headphones for staying connected while remote-learning.
