Amazon's The Drop is here!

The e-commerce giant has released its newest fashion venture -- a limited-edition collection co-designed with some of the world's biggest influencers.

For its inaugural range, Amazon teamed up with Blank Itinerary blogger Paola Alberdi (she boasts one million followers on Instagram) for a 13-piece collection that encapsulates the fashion girl's feminine, polished style.

Every influencer collection from The Drop is made-to-order and can only be purchased within 30 hours of its release, depending on availability of fabric -- a step to limit production of unnecessary waste. In addition to the limited-edition influencer-designed capsules, The Drop offers Staples by The Drop of wardrobe essentials such as jeans and tees that are always available to order.

Alberdi's collection is brimming with the perfect pieces for summer from a bright pink linen blazer and shorts set to an ivory tank you can pair with anything with prices you can get behind -- everything is under $60!

Shop our favorites from Alberdi's collection ahead, and browse the rest of The Drop here.

Yellow Wrap Dress, $50 at Amazon

Amazon

Ivory V-Neck Side Button Tank, $30 at Amazon

Amazon

Caramel Cropped Wide Leg Pant, $50 at Amazon

Amazon

Orchid Pink Blazer, $60; Orchid Pink Paperbag Short, $35 at Amazon

Amazon

Desert Taupe Polka Dot Blouse, $45 at Amazon

Amazon

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

