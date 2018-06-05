Amber Heard, Busy Philipps, and More Ladies Suit Up at the 2018 CDFA Fashion Awards

Menswear chic was the biggest trend at Monday night’s 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The stars and designers came out to celebrate fashion at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on Monday, and they didn’t hold back on the red carpet. From sequins to bold colors, celebrities including Amber Heard, Busy Philipps, and the event’s host, Issa Rae, all donned power suits at the annual event.

While honoree Kim Kardashian West didn’t opt for a suit -- instead showing off her enviable abs in a white crop-top look -- that didn’t stop other attendees from making their own style statements.

Here were the 10 best suit styles of the evening.

1. Amber Heard

The 32-year-old Justice League actress sparkled in a black sequin Michael Kors suit with a ruffled white shirt and bow tie. To make the look all the more fierce, she slicked her blonde locks and rocked a sexy cat eye for the occasion.

2. Busy Philipps

The 38-year-old future talk show host added a pop of color in an aqua Christian Siriano suit with bell bottom pants. As for her long hair, she wore her tresses half up in a high ponytail.

3. Issa Rae

For one of her three looks of the evening, the the 33-year-old Insecure star went bold in a lime-green belted pantsuit. Earlier in the evening, she also donned a stunning royal blue Pyer Moss ensemble on the carpet, which also featured pants.

4. Brooke Shields

The 53-year-old Jane the Virgin star went full tuxedo in an edgy black suit. The actress even added some glam with a large silver statement necklace and thick-rimmed black glasses.

5. Diane Lane

The 53-year-old actress stunned in a blue Gabriela Heart suit. She paired the look with a matching clutch purse and tan heels.

6. Amandla Stenberg

The 19-year-old actress and activist rocked a turquoise blue velour, ’70-style suit with bell bottom pants and an orange-printed button-down shirt underneath.

7. Ricky Lauren

The 74-year-old wife of designer Ralph Lauren was the epitome of style in a black pantsuit with a long skinny black tie.

8. Leomie Anderson

The 25-year-old British model certainly wins for brightest look of the evening, sporting a cherry red satin suit with a bra top.

9. Erika Jayne

The 46-year-old singer and Real Housewives star embraced menswear in a full Edie Parker tuxedo look with lace-covered heels. She added some edge to the style with billowy white sleeves and a teased high ponytail.

10. Constance Jablonski

The 27-year-old French model let her vibrant turquoise suit do all the talking, keeping her jewels minimal and pairing the look with sparkly silver heels.

