Amber Rose is sharing her thoughts on the infamous interaction between her ex, Kanye West, and Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs.

Sitting down with ET's Deidre Behar to discuss her new YouTube page and her clothing line, MUVA, Rose, 40, opened up about a variety of topics ranging from her recent reconciliation with Blac Chyna to the reason that she plans to never shave her head again.

Quickly, the conversation turned to her former relationship with the "Gold Digger" rapper and the nearly 15-year-old awards ceremony moment that instantly became an internet sensation.

"I don't want to say the wrong thing because I love Taylor Swift, she's amazing," she says. "Was he wrong for going on stage? Absolutely. Was he telling the truth? He was telling the truth -- Beyoncé deserved that award but you can't take it from somebody else."

"It wasn't Taylor Swift's fault," Rose added.

During the 2009 award ceremony, West rushed the stage to voice his disapproval of Swift winning Best Video by a Female Artist over his friend, Beyoncé, who was nominated for "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)."

During the shocking and confusing moment, the rapper stole the mic from Swift -- as she stood on the stage in disbelief -- and infamously said, "I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!"

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Rose says after her ex returned to his seat inside the auditorium, he was pulled aside by VMA representatives as she sat there in disbelief.

"They came and took him away and had a conversation with him and I was just sitting there like, 'Oh my god, I can't believe it,'" she said.

"I was there but it wasn't -- it didn't happen to me. And I can honestly say that he was very remorseful," Rose continued. "He instantly felt bad because it wasn't about Taylor at all, it wasn't like I think the media made it seem -- like he was picking on her and stuff. He wasn't, he was just standing up for Beyoncé."

She added that she understood why he felt the need to take action and jump on stage as Swift was accepting the award.

"It was 'Single Ladies.' I mean, everyone around the world [was] doing that dance from the video and it was just an unfortunate situation," Rose said.

Not excusing the incident, Rose wanted to make it clear that West had a hard time in the days and weeks after, especially after the moment became a viral meme and West was dragged online.

"{Kanye] obviously felt bad he took her moment," she said. "He didn't want to do that to her."

Rose -- who has developed a relationship of her own with Swift over the years -- said that while she didn't go to the Eras Tour with son Sebastian, 7, they are still fans of the "Shake It Off" singer, even though his tastes have evolved.

In 2018, Rose posted a video to Instagram of her young son -- who she shares with rapper Wiz Khalifa -- jamming out to Swift's music.

"He loves him some @taylorswift," she wrote at the time.

In return, Swift sent Rose and her son gifts, including tickets to her Reputation Tour, along with other swag from her snake-themed era.

These days, she says "Bash" listens to a bit more music that aligns with his father's tastes.

"He's into more rap music," Rose told ET. "Although he still loves Taylor, he does. Like sometimes, when I take him to school, you know we'll put it on um in the car and we'll sing."

