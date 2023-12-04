Amber Rose is opening up about her recent reconciliation with her close friend, Angela White, the model and actress formerly known as Blac Chyna. Speaking with ET's Deidre Behar about her YouTube channel and official clothing line, MUVA, Rose reveals that she and White had a 'falling out' but recently reconnected.

"I think that we both just had to get our lives together so we could circle back and be better than ever, and that's what we did," Rose said. "We weren't [close] for a long time; we had like a falling out, but I'm happy to say that I was with her all day yesterday."

Rose shared that she and White have been able to reconnect as they've both stepped into a new era of their lives.

For White, that's been a healing journey, which includes removing her past cosmetic work and getting closer to her faith. In September, the reality TV star celebrated one year of sobriety.

"It's really nice to have her back in my life. I missed her so much," Rose told ET. "I mean, there were nights that I've cried for Chyna because she was like a sister to me... [And then] we just saw each other in person and it was like, 'I have my sister back.'"

Rose gushed that she is "so proud" of White, adding, "She's not doing this for any other reason besides the fact that it makes her happy, and I think that's a great place to be."

Prince Williams/Getty Images

The MUVA brand owner teased that fans can look forward to content featuring the duo back together, especially on Rose's YouTube channel. But she shared that folks might be surprised to learn that both media personalities are more reserved than they seem to the public.

"I think that's what it is, we've been so misunderstood for so many years, and things will come out on the internet, and we'll just stay quiet. We'll just be like, 'Ah, let them think what they want, at least we have each other,'" Rose recalled. "And then that was such a build-up over the years where it became like, well, Blac Chyna's like this and Amber's like this, and they're like that. And we just sit back, and we're like, 'Oh my gosh, we're sooo not those girls!' We're not like that at all."

Anyone curious will get a more intimate insight into Rose's personality by checking out her channel, which features glimpses into her life as a mother of her two boys, Slash, 4, and Sebastian, 10, whom she shares with Alexander "AE" Edwards and Wiz Khalifa, respectively.

"I think when you're 40, you know everything about yourself -- what you're not going to tolerate, what you will tolerate, who you are," the TV personality mused. "You know your body. You know everything about yourself and, it's funny, I was talking to a friend the other day and she was like, 'Your 20s is like you're an infant. In your 30s, you're a teenager, and in your 40s, you're an adult. Like, you're really an adult.'"

The former model went on to share that although there are many things in her past that she regrets, she put that all behind her. Like her iconic shaved head -- Rose firmly declared that she is "not ever shaving my head again" -- and her bad dating habits.

Earlier this year, Rose spoke about the heartbreak she went through upon ending her marriage to Khalifa in 2014. Stating that guys are "f**king gross," the 40-year-old model told iHeart's Sofia With an F podcast, "I want to be single for the rest of my life."

"My ex-husband cheated on me. We were married. We were young. I forgive him. We're the best of friends now," she said of the rapper. "...I mean, I cried every day for three years while I was dating other people. ...I married my soulmate and then all of a sudden he wasn't there anymore. Because our mothers, the internet, there was too much pressure to be married so young and we just had a baby. I was f**king heartbroken."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

In 2017, Rose started dating 21 Savage but said "she was still heartbroken" from her divorce. "I did enjoy time with him, but when you get married, like, we had a huge wedding, I just thought it was gonna be forever," she shared.

Rose said she's now "best friends" with Khalifa. "You still feel it in your heart and your soul that that was your soulmate, but you get older and understand that we're much better as co-parents and friends," she told podcast host Sofia Franklyn.

The soon-to-be-podcast host reiterated the sentiment to ET, adding that she's not actively looking for the love of her life and is very happy being single at the moment.

"[Maybe] if someone came into my life and added more value, 'cause I have all the value that I need," Rose declared. "I have everything I could possibly want in my life, you know? And if you can come and add value, maybe I'll think about it."

And as for what's next in her empire? Rose teased that she's looking to get some acting roles on her resume.

"I've been offered a few acting roles and I've always been very intimidated. I've done a couple of movies here and there, like smaller parts, but I think I'm just gonna jump on board and try it," she revealed. "It literally has been coming to me like, 'Hey, do you want to be in this, do you want to audition for this, do you want to try this?' And I'm like, I'm scared, but I think I'm gonna do it!'"

Look out, Hollywood!

