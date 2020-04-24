Amber Rose, is that you? The 36-year-old model is known for her shaved head look, but late Thursday night, she took to Instagram to show off a new honey-colored weave.

"Hood B**ch look like she from Malibu 🌸," Rose captioned the photos, which feature her posing in a zippered white crop top and matching skirt, showing off her lengthy locks.

Though the new 'do transformed the star, it didn't hide her recent face tattoos that feature her sons' names written in script across her forehead.

Rose got the ink back in February and was quick to clap back at the haters who insulted her decision to get the face ink.

"For the people that are telling me I'm too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tel me that I'm 'too pretty' even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me," Rose wrote at the time. "Or they would just tell me I'm ugly so either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f**k you want in life."

For more on Rose's new body art, watch the clip below:

