Amelia Hamlin Calls Scott Disick ‘My Dream Man’

Things are still going strong for Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick! The 19-year-old model gushed about the 37-year-old reality star on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

Sharing a post with Disick by her side, Hamlin wrote, "My dream man."

Earlier in the day she also shared a racy photo of her braless look, gazing over her shoulder at a straight-faced Disick.

Despite these displays of affection, Hamlin reserved her "love" for a creamy dish of pasta, captioning a close-up pic, "My love."

Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram Stories

Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram Stories

Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram Stories

Things are heating up between the pair as they recently returned from a trip to Miami, Florida, with Disick's three kids -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Though the couple has gone Instagram official and are spending lots of time together, a source told ET that things between them are "not super serious."

"Scott and Amelia are having a blast together. They've been going out with friends, spending time together and overall just having a really good time," the source recently told ET. "They're still not super serious and are just taking things day by day and keeping things light and fun."

RELATED CONTENT:

Amelia Hamlin Responds to Accusations of Blackfishing in New Photos This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Amelia Hamlin Responds to Accusations of Blackfishing in New Photos

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Spend Time in Miami With His Kids

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin 'Still Not Super Serious,' Source Says

Related Gallery