Amelia Hamlin Declares Her Love for Scott Disick in Tribute Post for His 38th Birthday
Scott Disick Has Plans to Temporarily Move to Miami With Girlfri…
Amelia Hamlin Recreates Mom Lisa Rinna’s Memorable Looks in New …
Kim Kardashian Makes Kourtney Cry After a Big Fight
Kourtney Kardashian Attends Ex Scott Disick's Lavish 38th Birthd…
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids React to Iconic ‘KUWTK’ Scenes
Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Imitates Her Most Iconic ‘KUWT…
Kim Kardashian Tears Up and Admits She's Ready to Be 'Happy' Ami…
Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos ‘I Love You’ on Travis Barker’s Arm
Kendall Jenner Pranks Mom and Sisters That She's Engaged and Pre…
Katie Thurston in New ‘Bachelorette’ Promo, Kourtney Kardashian …
Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges of Possession of…
Michael B. Jordan Shares What He Finds Sexy About Girlfriend Lor…
Drew Barrymore on How She’s Remained Confident While Dealing Wit…
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare Glimpse of Family, …
Prince William and Kate Middleton Take Kids to the Beach and Mak…
Students in Viral College Acceptance Videos Make Their Pick for …
'Luca' Trailer No. 1
‘Grey’s Anatomy:’ Sarah Drew on April and Jackson’s ‘Juicy’ Reun…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA During Des…
Kameron Westcott Isn’t Sure ‘RHOD’ Cast Can Move Forward After S…
Happy birthday, Scott Disick!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 38 on Wednesday, and in honor of his special day, his girlfriend, 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin, took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to her "love." The two were first romantically linked last November, and a source told ET in March that they've "been getting a bit more serious" lately.
"Happy birthday my love. You light up my life, and make my world better," Hamlin gushed, sharing a series of pics of her and Disick cuddling up close and holding hands. "I can’t imagine what I would do without you. Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I'm so lucky. I'm so blessed to have met you. I love you."
Earlier this month, Hamlin's mother, Lisa Rinna, opened up about her daughter's relationship with Disick in an interview for Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"Very similar to what you thought when you met him, he's more handsome in person," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Cohen. "We had a very nice time. He met [my husband and Amelia's dad] Harry [Hamlin]. It is what it is, guys. It is what it is."
A source recently told ET that Disick is Hamlin's "first serious boyfriend," and that she's "really into him."
"Amelia and Scott are doing well. Amelia is mature for her age, and Scott and her [get] along great and things are easy," the source added. "She likes to be cute with him and definitely has a big 'crush' on him."
Hear more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kourtney Attends Scott's Birthday as He Gets Lavish Gift From Amelia
Lisa Rinna Reacts to Daughter Amelia Hamlin Dating Scott Disick
Scott Disick Is Amelia Gray Hamlin's First Serious Boyfriend