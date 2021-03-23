Scott Disick might be taking Miami very soon! The 37-year-old businessman is looking to move to Miami, Florida, a source tells ET, and would be splitting his time between Miami and Los Angeles, where his three children and ex Kourtney Kardashian live.

"Scott's planning to move to Miami temporarily for a change of scenery [and] pace and he will split his time between there and L.A. so he can see his kids and the rest of the family," the source shares.

Moving with Disick would be his new girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, whom he was first linked to this past November.

Another source tells ET, "Amelia is planning on moving in with him. Scott was lonely when he and Sofia [Richie] broke up, which is one of the reasons he and Amelia got together so quickly. They've been getting a bit more serious for now. Scott has been having a good time with Amelia."

Disick and Hamlin have gotten increasingly public with their romance in recent months, going on family trips together and even making cameos on one another's social media accounts.

In the current final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disick reveals to his ex, Kourtney, that his 2020 split from Sofia Richie was due to an ultimatum the model gave him about his relationship with Kourtney.

"I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, she was like, 'I don't wanna share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney,'" he shared. "Instead of just wanting to work with it, she literally said, with an ultimatum: 'You have to choose, me or Kourtney.'"

