America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn Celebrate 'Traveling Pants' Anniversary With a Throwback Pic
America Ferrera Shares Update on 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pa…
‘RHOBH’ Crystal Minkoff on Clashing with Sutton Stracke and Thos…
On Set of ‘The Neighborhood’ to Celebrate Their Season 3 Finale …
Xochitl Gomez on America Chavez Role in 'Doctor Strange' and Lea…
Tim Allen Shares Emotional Reaction to Ending of ‘Last Man Stand…
Uzo Aduba Reflects on the Loss of Her Mom (Exclusive)
David Schwimmer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Moments From the 'Frien…
'Loki’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw on Portraying ‘Fresh Area’ of the Marvel…
Behind the Scenes of ‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’ (Exclusive)
Behind the Scenes of ‘Infinite’ Starring Mark Wahlberg (Exclusiv…
On Set of ‘Snake Eyes’ With Henry Golding: Inside His Training f…
‘A Quiet Place Part II’: John Krasinski Shares the One Scene Tha…
Tom Hiddleston on 10 Years of Playing Loki and How the TV Series…
Go Behind the Scenes of ‘The Tomorrow War’ With Chris Pratt (Exc…
Gabby Barrett on Motherhood, Breakout Year and Taking Her Baby o…
Behind the Scenes of Anthony Hopkins' Oscar-Winning Performance …
Jason Aldean on Returning to the Stage for ‘Live at the Bonnaroo…
‘Blue Bloods': Bridget Moynahan on the ‘Super Intense’ Season 11…
‘Shahs of Sunset’: Reza Farahan on Repairing His Relationship Wi…
On Set of Florida Georgia Line and Nelly’s Music Video for ‘Lil …
Sisterhood is forever.
America Ferrera was feeling nostalgic on Friday and celebrated the 16th anniversary of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. The actress posted a group photo of herself, Amber Tambyn, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel from their time on set as part of her #FlashbackFriday.
"16 years ago, 4 girls shared the pants and some questionable fashion choices. Why am I orange? Where is Amber’s crimp & curl now? Was anyone’s hair color natural?" Ferrera jokingly wrote. "2000’s, you were messy, but magical. Happy 16 years of #sisterhoodofthetravelingpants I love you @amberrosetamblyn @blakelively @alexisbledelofficial #flashbackfriday."
Tamblyn replied to Ferrera, writing, "My forever- loves. I wouldn’t change a damn thing," as well as adding the hilarious hashtags, "#BlueEyeshadow #SprayTans #Crimps #CropTops #GlitterCheeks #BestFriendsForever #InFilmAndRealLife."
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants premiered on June 1, 2005. It's sequel was released on August 6, 2008. The four women have maintained a close friendship over the years. There's even been talks about a third movie.
Back in 2019, Ferrera told ET that it's "a conversation that's still at play." "Fingers crossed that something comes to fruition with that, but it's been a vision and a dream of ours for a while now," she said. "We're all moms now. We've all got a lot going on, but we've got a beautiful friendship and we love these movies and we love this story and our friendship together [and] the friendship of these girls. So, we're sticking with it and we'll see what happens."
Additionally, Bledel also opened up to ET about her love for the popular film adaptations, saying, “We want it to happen, I really hope so. It keeps kind of coming up and we’re really trying to make it happen. So, I really hope so.”
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amber Tamblyn on Which 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Star Gets Most Tipsy When They Hang Out
America Ferrera Talks 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3' and 'Beautiful Friendship' With Cast (Exclusive)
Alexis Bledel Confirms a ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3’ Movie Has Been ‘Pitched’
Blake Lively Says Another 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Movie 'Could Really Happen' (Exclusive)
Related Gallery