Amber Tamblyn is dishing about what goes down when she hangs out with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars.

The 36-year-old actress stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday and got candid about which of the flick's actresses gets the most lit when they go out together. Tamblyn starred alongside Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively, and America Ferrera in the 2005 film and its 2008 sequel.

"Oh, moi!" Tamblyn said with a laugh. "It's always Blake with her tall, 6-foot self carrying me like a prince out of anywhere we're at."

While Tamblyn said that she goes "out the most with America," who she called "the love of my life" and "my best friend," she also gushed over spending time with all the ladies when given the chance.

"That's the great thing about really good friendships because you can go a year without seeing someone and it's like you're right back in that same moment," she said.

Likewise, when ET's Brice Sander caught up with Ferrera in September, she had nothing but lovely words for her Traveling Pants co-stars.

"Our friendship now has gone on and involved so much more than the films we did together, that I sometimes forget that they're my Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants [co-stars,]" Ferrera said. "They're just my friends!"

"But it is incredibly special to have a group of women [who] we all met in our early [years] -- Blake was still a teenager!" she continued. "We've been a really big part of each other's lives and our journeys and it's really beautiful and I feel so lucky to have them."

As for the possibility of a third movie, Ferrera told ET that it's "a conversation that's still at play."

"Fingers crossed that something comes to fruition with that, but it's been a vision and a dream of ours for a while now," she said. "We're all moms now. We've all got a lot going on, but we've got a beautiful friendship and we love these movies and we love this story and our friendship together [and] the friendship of these girls. So, we're sticking with it and we'll see what happens."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amber Tamblyn Reveals She's Drank Blake Lively's Breast Milk This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

America Ferrera Talks 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3' and 'Beautiful Friendship' With Cast (Exclusive)

America Ferrera Reveals There's a 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Text Thread

Alexis Bledel Confirms a ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3’ Movie Has Been ‘Pitched’

Related Gallery