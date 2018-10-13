'American Idol' Alum Antonella Barba Arrested

Antonella Barba has been arrested.

The American Idol alum was booked in Virginia on Friday for allegedly trying to distribute heroin, ET confirms. Barba is facing a felony charge of heroin distribution of 100 grams or more. She's being held in jail without bond, and has a court date set for Monday.

Barba is best known for appearing on season six of American Idol in 2007. She was eliminated just before the top 12 were chosen, around the time she made headlines for posing in a wet T-shirt at the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C.

In 2011, Barba was charged with two misdemeanors for shoplifting in Manhattan, New York. The next year, she appeared on an episode of Fear Factor. She has acted in a number of short films since, had a small role in 2017's All About the Money, starring Danny Trejo. Earlier this year, she appeared on a "Where Are They Now?" segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Fellow Idol alum Haley Reinhart, who also appeared in the Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment, was arrested on one count of battery after getting into a bar fight in Chicago, Illinois, last year. Reinhart was found guilty in February, however, the judge agreed to strike the conviction from her record if she has no run-ins with the law in the next two years.

