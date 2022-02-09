'American Idol' Alum Caleb Kennedy Charged After Allegedly Killing Person During DUI Crash
'American Idol' Judges React to Caleb Kennedy's Shocking Departu…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Alina and Caleb Finally Get Intimate After Cale…
Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Ripped Body in Latest Pics
Tom Brady Retires: What’s Next for the Former NFL Star
Meghan McCain Speaks Out Against 'The View' Over Handling of Gol…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei Get Candid About Their Sex Lif…
'Phat Tuesdays': Guy Torry Shares the Origin Story of the All-Bl…
'And Just Like That' Finale: Miranda Makes a Surprising Choice W…
Jeff Zucker Steps Down as CNN President After Disclosing Relatio…
‘And Just Like That’s Mario Cantone on the Loss of TV Husband Wi…
Chris Lane Admits He Never Wanted to Be a Husband or Father Befo…
'Sister Wives': Robyn Tears Up Over Other Wives' Crumbling Marri…
Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver Dish on Workouts and Weddin…
Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Kanye West's Public 'Attacks' Amid …
Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott
'90 Day Fiancé's Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison
'Summer House's Paige DeSorbo on Season 6, Craig Conover Love Tr…
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Recreatin…
Prince William Jokes With Kate Middleton Over Having More Childr…
Caleb Kennedy -- who was an American Idol contestant in 2021 but was forced to bow out in the finals after a controversial video surfaced -- has been arrested and charged in a DUI case that resulted in the death of a man.
A spokesperson for the South Carolina Highway Patrol tells ET, the 17-year-old singer has been charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death. The incident occurred Tuesday at approximately 12:41 p.m. in South Carolina, where authorities allege Kennedy crashed his 2011 Ford pickup into a building, resulting in a fatal injury as a result of the collision.
Authorities allege Kennedy was traveling north on W. Murphy Road in Spartanburg, South Carolina, before crashing into the building. Kennedy, who is from nearby Roebuck, South Carolina, was identified by the South Carolina Highway Patrol as the driver of the truck. According local news station WFF4, the man inside the building was 54-year-ld Larry Duane Parris, who was pronounced dead at the hospital there three hours after the crash.
A spokesperson for the Spartanburg County Detention Center confirmed to ET that Kennedy is currently being held at the facility and his bond was denied by the judge. The crash remains under investigation.
Kennedy, 16 at the time, turned heads during season 19 of American Idol, wowing the judges with his twangy voice. He'd ultimately reach the finals but was forced to leave the show after a Snapchat video surfaced showing him as a 12-year-old seated next to someone wearing what appeared to be a white Ku Klux Klan-style pointed hood over his face.
Kennedy addressed the controversy in a statement he posted to Instagram, where he also announced his American Idol exit.
"Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol. There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way," Kennedy shared. "I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse."
ET spoke with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan following the finals, and they shared their thoughts about Kennedy's shocking departure.
"Well, losing great talent is always [hard]... this is our class. This is the class of 2021. So, you know, it was an unfortunate situation," Richie shared. "We had to ride with what's happening with ABC, and ,you know, that's where we play. So, you know, we wish him all the best, but that was just one of those unfortunate things that happens along the way of life."
"You know, we love these kids, we love every aspect of their growth and all of this, but it's certainly devastating news when we hear about this," Bryan added. "But like we said, our thoughts will be with him as he grows as an artist."
RELATED CONTENT:
'American Idol' Judges React to Caleb Kennedy Leaving the Show
'American Idol' Finalist Caleb Kennedy Exits the Show