The American Idol judges decided to right a wrong while listening to an audition from 20-year-old Yonkers, New York native Amara Valerio.
Before belting out her audition, Amara told judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie about an opportunity she had to sing the National Anthem at her school.
"When I started to sing, this girl came up and pulled the mic and was like, 'This is my senior graduating class and I think I deserve to sing the National Anthem,'" she shared.
Amara even came with the video footage to prove it. After the judges watched the shocking moment, Perry declares, "She just pulled a Kanye West," referencing the rapper's infamous 2009 MTV VMAs moment when he took the mic from winner Taylor Swift to declare that Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!"
"I got Kanye'd," Amara agreed. "And then the next year was COVID so I never got to sing at my high school graduation either."
Luckily, Amara selected the best revenge song, "Bust Your Windows" by Jazmine Sullivan for her heated audition.
"I wanna feel that anger!" Perry told her, while Bryan shocked his fellow judges declaring, "And I need that b***h's name. I've got Navy seals..."
Amara reluctantly revealed that her bully was named Sarah, and Perry jokingly replied, "An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind but Sarah, you're finished messing with our girl, Amara."
Of course, the trio sent Amara to Hollywood, assuring her that she wouldn't be interrupted there.
American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
