American Idol season 22 is a go!

ABC announced on Tuesday that all three Idol judges -- Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie -- will be returning for the upcoming season, the show's seventh on ABC, alongside longtime host Ryan Seacrest.

Following season 21's historic win by Iam Tongi -- who became the first person from Hawaii, the first Pacific Islander, and the first non-country singer in three years to win the competition -- the judges are looking for some all-new talent to take the Idol stage.

Auditions kick off Wednesday, Aug. 2, with the return of "Idol Across America," the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar. Tryouts begin with the First 700 event, where hopefuls can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else. For the first time this year, hopeful contenders will also be given the opportunity to audition under their genre.

Check out a list of dates for "Idol Across America" auditions below. Dates are subject to change, and additional dates will be announced at a later time. Singers interested in auditioning may do so on any "Idol Across America" date, regardless of location.

Aug. 2 - First 700 VIP Event

Aug. 4 - Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina

Aug. 7 - Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia

Aug. 9 - Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas

Aug. 11 - Open Call: Singer-Songwriters

Aug. 14 - Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington

Aug. 16 - Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi

Aug. 18 - Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire

Aug. 21 - Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming

Aug. 23 - Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania

Aug. 25 - Open Call: Country & Rock

Aug. 28 - Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin

Aug. 30 - The South: Open Call Pt. 1

Sept. 6 - Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Washington D.C. , Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts

Sept. 8 - Open Call: Pop, R&B & Soul

Visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information on how to sign up for "Idol Across America."

American Idol returns in spring 2024 on ABC.

