Seann William Scott has split from his wife of four years, Olivia Korenberg.

According to legal documents obtained by ET, the couple has been separated since Oct. 2, 2023. They state the reason for the divorce as "irreconcilable differences."

The American Pie star and his wife, an interior designer, are both asking for joint legal and physical custody of the one child they share, a 3-year-old daughter named Frankie Rose Scott.

Pursuant to the terms of the couple's prenuptial agreement, Scott will pay Korenberg spousal support.

The couple secretly tied the knot on Sept. 19, 2019, and the news broke later that month. At the time, the actor shared with Us Weekly his wife was a "great girl," adding that he's "pretty private" but “super happy."

Scott was previously engaged to former Victoria's Secret model Lindsay Frimodt in 2012. However, the two called it quits a year later.

ET spoke with Scott and the rest of the American Pie cast for their 20-year reunion in 2019, where they spilled all the secrets from their time on set.

Much to Scott's surprise, he discovered he had multiple would-be suitors back in the day. "I had a little crush on you, Seann, actually," Tara Reid admitted with a smile.

"Really? I had no idea!" Scott responded.

