After 16 long, exciting weeks -- and one of the greatest, most emotional finals in the history of the show -- America's Got Talent crowned a new champion on Wednesday.

After the first hour and a half of the finale -- which was dedicated to some star-studded performances and recaps of this exciting season, the Top 10 was quickly cut down to the Top 5 when Benicio Bryant, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, Light Balance Kids, Emanne Beasha and Tyler Butler-Figueroa were sent home.

It all came down to Voices of Service, Ryan Niemiller, V. Unbeatable, the Detroit Youth Choir and Kodi Lee. And the America's Got Talent season 14 champion is...

... the inspirational pianist Kodi Lee!

The military quartet Voices of Service came in fifth, and one of the biggest surprises of the night came when the epic dance crew V. Unbeatable were named 4th place finalists.

After Niemiller was named second runner-up, the competition was suddenly all about Lee and the Detroit Youth Choir, and Lee managed to nab the grand prize of $1 million and a Las Vegas residency show.

Throughout the night, the Top 10 finalists hit the stage with some big-name stars for some amazing team-ups that were truly impressive.

The night kicked off with an amazing performance from Kygo and the Ndlovu Youth Choir of "Higher Love," which was immediately followed by the Detroit Youth Choir teaming up with Macklemore to recreate their performance of "Can't Hold Us" from earlier in the season.

Butler-Figueroa then hit the stage alongside AGT alum Brian King Joseph for an epic rendition of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings," before Light Balance Kids performed a number that ended with one of the dancers pulling off their headgear and revealing themselves as Paula Abdul! The surprising appearance left Simon nearly speechless.

Iconic concert pianist Lang Lang performed a beautiful number for the 11-year-old opera diva, Beasha, to show off her larger-than-life voice, before comedian Ryan Niemiller got some professional wrestling advice from his hero, Chris Jericho, in a fun pre-taped segment.

Other performances included Leona Lewis, who performed with Lee, as well as Cher and Billy Ray Cyrus.

