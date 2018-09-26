America's Got Talent finalist Michael Ketterer will not face charges over his arrest last Thursday on a felony charge for suspicion of domestic violence.

A spokesperson for the L.A. City Attorney’s Office tells ET that Ketterer will get a City Attorney hearing instead. A City Attorney hearing is an informal proceeding that's an alternative to a misdemeanor criminal prosecution in Los Angeles. The date of the hearing has not yet been set.

Although Ketterer will not face any charges at this time, the spokesperson also notes that the L.A. City Attorney's Office still has the right to file charges within the year.

“They did receive the Ketterer matter for review and it was subsequently cited that the matter would be set for a City Attorney hearing," the spokesperson says. "It was originally a felony arrest and that was forwarded to us and we reviewed it and determined the City Attorney hearing would be the most appropriate direction to take. We reserve the right to file criminal charges up to a year after the date of the incident.”

As for what will happen during the City Attorney hearing, the spokesperson explains, “Both parties involved in the incident come in and we hear their side of the story and advise them on the law and give them suggestions to avoid future incidents. If other incidents come up or additional evidence surfaces we reserve the right to pursue criminal charges, but usually no other action takes place.”

According to TMZ, Ketterer was arrested last week after he got into a fight with his wife, Ivey, who allegedly had a visible red mark when cops arrived at their hotel room. Ketterer told the outlet that the whole thing was a "misunderstanding," and claimed that his wife told police she didn't want to press charges.

Ketterer shot to fame as an early standout on season 13 of America's Got Talent when judge Simon Cowell hit the Golden Buzzer during his audition and advanced him straight to the live shows. He quickly became a fan favorite, but ended up losing the competition to close-up magician Shin Lim.

ET spoke to Ketterer and his wife at their California home in June, where they opened up about their incredible backstory that was discussed on the show. The couple adopted five boys from foster care in addition to raising their daughter, Sophie.

"He is so inspiring," Ivey said about her husband at the time. "I mean, what is so amazing about our kids is here is a man who can take all of the spotlight for himself, but he shared the love for his children and to inspire people. So I just hope that they walk away with the quality of a man that he is."

