Week after week, new hopefuls hit the America's Got Talent stage and wow the judges while winning over the audience, and during Tuesday's fifth week of Season 19 auditions, the acts were as mesmerizing as ever.

This week's slate of performers included a young interpretive gymnastics dancer, an inspiring singer-songwriter, an aerialist couple and many more.

Host Terry Crews led the mind-blowing slate of auditions, which were overseen by longtime judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell. After a night of impressive acts, the episode reached it's highpoint when 9-year-old songstress Pranysqa Mishra took to the stage and revealed that her favorite singers are Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Tina Turner.

So when she began belting out Turner's iconic "River Deep -- Mountain High," the song choice was not a huge surprise -- however, her voice certainly was. The talented young crooner brought a quality beyond her years to the epic tune, leaving everyone in the auditorium stunned.

Cowell was left in speechless awe, and before any of the judges were able to give any feedback, Klum made a big decision.

"We expect a lot of things, but I did not expect that," Klum said. "And you know what I'm going to do now? Because I honestly don't want to hear what Howie, Simon, or Sofia has to say. I want you to call your grandmother and say that Heidi Klum pushed the Golden Buzzer for you."

Klum then slammed the Golden Buzzer, bringing Mishra to tears and automatically sending her to the live rounds of season 19.

Here's a look at a few of the night's other biggest, most epic performances:

ET spoke with the judges on the AGT red carpet ahead of the season 19 audition rounds, and they opened up about why giving each of them a second Golden Buzzer is a real game changer.

"Talent is subjective. When you put a singer next to a dancer, next to a danger act, next to a magician -- they each need their own buzzer!" Crews shared. "I just think it's perfect! And I've said this before, AGT is consistently evolving... [and] it's getting better every time a new evolution comes out."

Cowell -- who created AGT and also serves as an executive producer on the series -- came up with the idea for the second Golden Buzzer, and explained to ET that the idea came to him when he considered "the amount of time and effort these people put into this act and where this can go."

"People fly in from all over the world, as well as the American artists, and you are seeing the [amazing] things," Cowell gushed about the magic of the show. "The 70 times I've just gone, 'How did you come up with that idea?!' That's what I love about the show, you know? It continues to surprise you."

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

