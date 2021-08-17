America's Got Talent returns to TV on Tuesday after last week's first live show of the season! ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments from the second night of the quarterfinals.

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum will be judging and voting on the cream of the crop contestants who made it past their brutal cuts as the remaining hopefuls give it their all in hopes of keeping their AGT dreams alive.

During last Wednesday's first elimination night, the judges pared down the competition, selecting seven acts to move forward to the semifinals, and sending five acts packing. The acts who made it through include 10-year-old singer Peter Rosalita, magician Dustin Tavella, singing trio 1aChord, stand-up comic Gina Brillon, and Golden Buzzer winner Jimmie Herrod. Additionally, stand-up comic Kabir Singh and songstress Madilyn Bailey won the public vote save.

Tonight, the fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can follow along with ET for a look at all the acts who gave it their best shot during the final night of auditions on this season of America's Got Talent.

Check out the video below to hear more from the judges about this season's live quarterfinals rounds, and what it's like to be back in front of a real audience after the pandemic impacted last season's finals.

