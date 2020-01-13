Amy Adams had a night out with her family!

The 45-year-old actress stepped out in West Hollywood, California, on Friday night to attend her husband, Darren Le Gallo's, art exhibit "From Destruction." The pair was joined by their 9-year-old daughter, Aviana, for the outing.

For the event, Adams opted for a black dress with pink and blue flowers and a black blazer, while her daughter wore a black, leopard print dress with a pink-and-blue heart necklace. Meanwhile, Le Gallo wore grey pants and a coordinating shirt with a black jacket.

Amy Graves/Getty Images for Trigg Ison Fine Art

Other stars at the event included Jack McBrayer, Jon Hamm, Joey King, Darren Criss, Elizabeth Banks, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott.

In an interview with Marie Claire in June 2018, Adams opened up about watching her husband, who she wed in 2015, being a dad to their daughter.

"It’s sexy to see him raising a girl and teaching her how a man should treat her in a lovely way," she gushed.

Additionally, at Adams' 2017 Walk of Fame ceremony, she told ET's Nischelle Turner how she hopes to inspire her daughter.

"I want [Aviana] to know that it is not just women that can soar, she can soar and she needs to find her own light. I know she is on that path," she explained. "That is something that I need to remind her. No light that shines on me creates a shadow for her to stand in."

