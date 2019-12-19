How well can we really know our neighbors? Amy Adams is Anna Fox, an agoraphobic woman suffering from past traumas who becomes obsessed with the family who lives across from her in the new thriller, The Woman in the Window.

In the trailer for the film adaptation of the bestselling 2017 novel by A.J. Finn, Anna befriends Jane Russell (Julianne Moore). The pair hit it off, drinking wine and laughing. But later Anna sees Jane brutally murdered in her house.

When she calls the police, Jane's husband, Alistair Russell (Gary Oldman) claims she's never met his wife and another woman, perfectly cast as Jennifer Jason Leigh, claims that she is Jane Russell.

So begins Anna's descent into madness and hysteria as she tries to uncover the secret of the woman she met and the family who lives across from her. The wild-eyed Adams is perfect for the role of the reclusive former child psychologist, as she searches for answers while trying to save herself from the same fate as Jane.

The film also stars Anthony Mackie as Anna's husband, Ed Fox, Brian Tyree Henry as the kind Detective Little, and Eighth Grade star Fred Hechinger as Ethan Russell.

20th Century Fox

The Woman in the Window hits theaters May 15, 2020.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'A Quiet Place: Part II' Teaser Trailer This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

'To All the Boys' Sequel Trailer: Lara Jean Is Falling for 2 Guys

Penn Badgley Falls In Love and Dodges His Past in First 'You' Season 2 Trailer

Ted Bundy's Longtime Girlfriend Speaks Out in Trailer for 'Falling for a Killer' Docuseries

Related Gallery