Ted Bundy’s longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kendall, and her daughter, Molly, are opening up after nearly 40 years of silence. The two are speaking out in an all-new, five-part docuseries, Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, chronicling the serial killer’s relationship with Kendall, which coincided with his murdering spree throughout the Northwestern United States.

“This story has been told so many times by men. Now it’s time to talk about our own story from beginning to end because we lived and so many people didn’t,” Kendall says in the first trailer for the Amazon series. In addition to sharing new, unsettling details about their life with Bundy, Kendall and Molly will also share an archive of never-before-seen family photos, including two that were shared with the project’s announcement.

As ET previously reported, the series will reframe “Bundy’s crimes from a female perspective -- uncovering the disturbing and profound way in which Bundy’s pathological hatred of women collided with the culture wars and feminist movement of the 1970s, culminating in what is perhaps the most infamous true-crime saga of our time.”

Joining Kendall and Molly are a “chorus of female voices,” including Barbara Grossman, a reporter at KUTV Salt Lake City; Kathleen McChesney, a detective for the King County Sheriff’s Department in Seattle; Py Bateman, founder of the Feminist Karate Union at the University of Washington; Phyllis Armstrong, a student at the University of Washington and friend of Bundy victim Georgann Hawkins; Karen Sparks, a survivor who is believed to be Bundy’s first victim; Polly Nelson, one of Bundy’s post-conviction lawyers; and Laura Healy, sister to Bundy victim Lynda Healy.

Amazon Prime

Directed by CBC journalist Trish Wood (The Fifth Estate), the series premiere will coincide with the updated and expanded edition of Kendall’s 1981 memoir, The Phantom Prince: My Life With Ted Bundy. (The book is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.)

The memoir, which was previously out of print, was the basis of director Joe Berlinger’s Netflix film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, starring Zac Efron as Bundy and Lily Collins as Kendall. The streaming platform also reignited interest in the serial killer 30 years after his death with the four-part docuseries, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, which featured audiotapes of Bundy’s interviews from behind bars.

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer will debut Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 only on Amazon Prime.

RELATED CONTENT:

Zac Efron Details His Intense Ted Bundy Transformation (Exclusive)

Netflix Calls Out Viewers for Fawning Over Serial Killer Ted Bundy's 'Alleged Hotness'

'Lorena' Trailer: Amazon Documentary Shares New Details Behind Infamous Bobbitt Case