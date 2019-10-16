Ted Bundy’s longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kendall, and her daughter, Molly, are opening up after nearly 40 years of silence. The two will speak out in an all-new, five-part docuseries, Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, chronicling the serial killer’s relationship with Kendall, which coincided with his murdering spree throughout the Northwestern United States.

According to Amazon Prime, the new series will reframe “Bundy’s crimes from a female perspective -- uncovering the disturbing and profound way in which Bundy’s pathological hatred of women collided with the culture wars and feminist movement of the 1970s, culminating in what is perhaps the most infamous true-crime saga of our time.”

In addition to sharing new, unsettling details about their life with Bundy, Kendall and Molly will also share an archive of never-before-seen family photos, including two that were shared with the project’s announcement. Joining them are a “chorus of female voices,” including survivors of Bundy’s attacks -- some of whom are stepping forward for the first time.

Amazon Prime

Directed by CBC journalist Trish Wood (The Fifth Estate), the series premiere will coincide with the updated and expanded edition of Kendall’s 1981 memoir, The Phantom Prince: My Life With Ted Bundy. (The book is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.)

The memoir, which was previously out of print, was the basis of director Joe Berlinger’s Netflix film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, starring Zac Efron as Bundy and Lily Collins as Kendall. The streaming platform also reignited interest in the serial killer 30 years after his death with the four-part docuseries, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, which featured audiotapes of Bundy’s interviews from behind bars.

Meanwhile, the Bundy docuseries is the latest true-crime original from Amazon, which previously released Lorena, the Jordan Peele-produced documentary about Lorena Bobbitt and her husband, John Wayne Bobbitt.

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer is slated for a 2020 debut only on Amazon Prime.

RELATED CONTENT:

Netflix's Ted Bundy Docuseries Is Causing a Weird Fan Reaction Embed Code Restart

Zac Efron Reveals His Shocking Transformation to Play Serial Killer Ted Bundy

Haley Joel Osment Says Co-Star Zac Efron Deserves an Oscar For His Performance as Ted Bundy

Amanda Knox, OJ Simpson and Our Fascination With True Crime