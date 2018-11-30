Zac Efron is giving fans another peek at his latest role!

The 31-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of himself in character as Ted Bundy for the upcoming thriller, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The new image follows the announcement that the flick will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

In the pic, Efron’s Bundy is clad in a suit and tie in what appears to be a courtroom. With a menacing stare, a piercing gaze and floppy hair, Efron looks strikingly similar to the infamous serial killer.

“Ready for Sundance!” Efron captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time fans have gotten a glimpse at Efron in the role! Throughout January and February, Efron shared a series of shots from the set of the film, which chronicles Bundy's crimes from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, played by Lily Collins.

Bundy was executed in Florida in 1989 after being convicted of killing and raping several women in the ‘70s. Prior to his execution, he confessed to 30 homicides, which he'd previously denied for over a decade.

In addition to seeing Efron and Collins dressed as their characters, the pics also showed off the courtroom and jail sets, as well as a shot of Efron, as Bundy, taking his mugshot photo.

ET’s Keltie Knight caught up with Efron in March, where he discussed what fans can expect from the film.

"It's very interesting. I think the movie itself is really deep," Efron said. "It doesn't really glorify Ted Bundy. He wasn't a person to be glorified. It simply tells a story and sort of how the world was able to be charmed over by this guy who was notoriously evil and the vexing position that so many people were put in, the world was put in.”

“It was fun to go and experiment in that realm of reality," he added.

Watch the video below for more with Efron:

RELATED CONTENT:

Zac Efron Details His Intense Ted Bundy Transformation (Exclusive)

Zac Efron Shows Off Dreadlocks In New Pic

Zac Efron Goes 'Off the Grid' With Brother Dylan in Hawaii: Pics

Related Gallery