Zac Efron Shows Off Dreadlocks In New Pic

Zac Efron is nearly unrecognizable.

The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of himself rocking a new hairstyle: dreadlocks. While fans quickly took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look -- "HIS HEAD IS NOT IN THE GAME," one wrote, while another said, "Beautiful anyway" -- Efron insisted it was all "just for fun."

In fact, his new hairstyle appears to actually be an old one. His dreads could be seen in a surfing pic he posted on June 21, but he was rocking a more classic style in a Fourth of July video posted on Wednesday.

Just for fun 🤘 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jul 5, 2018 at 10:24am PDT

Breaks over. Back on the grind. A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jun 21, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT

Efron recently went "off the grid" for a Hawaii getaway with his younger brother, Dylan. While his dreads definitely match his time at the beach, Efron was much more clean cut while starring on Summerland in the early 2000s.

During an interview with ET in March, the actor admitted to having a secret crush on his Summerland co-star, Lori Loughlin.

“I look up to her so much,” a blushing Efron responded after watching a clip of Loughlin praising him. "She was like something out of Sports Illustrated every time I saw her. I really love her.”

“So, thank you, Lori. That was very sweet,” he added. ”I'm going to have to send you a message after this.”

