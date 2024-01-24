Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes want to make sure the world knows things are "right" with their love!

On Tuesday, the former GMA3 hosts released an emotional episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast, which they recorded after admitting that things "ain't right" in their relationship. After the episode was released, the pair wanted to clarify that there is no cause for alarm, they are still a couple.

"We're still together :)," the caption read on a Instagram post shared Tuesday. "If you've already listened to today's episode on Amy and T.J., you'll understand! If you haven't, click the link in my bio to hear for yourself and let us know how you handle communication and conflict in your relationships! #linkinbio #relationships #communication #amyandtjpodcast."

Getty

In a video shared next to the caption, the former anchors set things straight.

"Hey folks," Holmes says as he walks arm-in-arm with Robach. "Just wanted to check in and let you know that despite what you've been hearing, we are still together. Our latest episode of the podcast was something we really struggled with and debated about whether or not we should put it out there but at this point I'm glad we did."

Robach chimed in, "Yeah, I am too because our larger goal in putting our our latest episode was to show that yes, we like to put pictures of us smiling like everyone else and laughing on social media, but if we want to be real and we want to be transparent, we want to show all the sides of us, and I would say most relationships. So we hope that you all get something out of it and we hope that you keep coming back."

On this week's episode of their podcast, the pair opened by sharing that they opted to record the episode while they were facing a conflict.

Getty

"We weren't expecting to record one today," Holmes revealed. "It's going to be a surprise to our iHeart team that even we have this podcast and it's even a surprise to Robach who is sitting here next to me, not in studio. We are in our living room right now."

He told Robach, "You and I aren't OK right now. I said, 'You know what? Let's set up and do a podcast.'"

Robach shared that she didn't feel like Holmes opened up to her, especially when he becomes "moody."

"I felt extremely disconnected from you, and I am someone who does want and needs physical touch, words of affirmation and communication," she said, claiming Holmes was being "emotionally removed" from their relationship. "The last few days, I felt disconnected from you."

Ultimately, Holmes shared that he does have mood swings and doesn't know or want to confide in Robach in the moment, causing him to shut down.

"I have bad days. I have really bad days. And I have days that I, in my head, I need, I wouldn't say space, but I need help and I don't know where to get," Holmes said.

After talking through their issues, both Robach and Holmes apologized to each other and added that they were "on their way" to working through their issues.

Robach became emotional as she shared on more piece of key advice for her boyfriend.

"Love sometimes is a choice, when it's hard, it's not just a feeling," Robach tearfully told Holmes. "Lust is a feeling, but love is a choice I believe, and I have chosen to love you."

Holmes and Robach have previously taken to the podcast to work on their relationship issues. Last month, the pair was joined by Dr. Jeff Gardere, as they hashed out an issue that led to a days-long silence between the two of them.

Robach and Holmes' secret romance became public in 2022, amid their splits from their respective spouses. At the end of 2023, the couple began to put their relationship on display on red carpets and decided they would share things from their perspective on their podcast.

For more on their relationship, click below.

RELATED CONTENT: