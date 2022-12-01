Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' romance is the talk of the office. Following the Good Morning America co-anchors' relationship reveal, a source tells ET how the news is impacting ABC's offices.

"There has still been no word from management addressing their relationship, but that's all anyone can talk about around the office," the source says. "When and if they will ever address the elephant in the room, it's still unclear."

Sources previously told ET that Robach and her husband, Andrew Shue, as well as Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, split before the new relationship became public knowledge.

After news of the new relationship broke on Wednesday, Holmes hosted his usual GMA hour sans Robach. The female anchor, who stopped wearing her wedding ring in October Instagram pics, did return to work on Thursday, but no mention of her new romance or personal life was made. Holmes did not wear his wedding ring on Thursday's episode of GMA.

Last month, Shue and Robach sold the New York City pad they purchased in 2018, ET previously confirmed. When Robach and Holmes' relationship was made public, Shue removed posts featuring or having to do with his wife from his Instagram account.

"It's been rumored that Amy and Andrew have had issues over the years so no one would be surprised if a divorce is in the works," ET's source says.

As for Robach's new relationship, a source previously told ET that it has been "going on in secret for quite some time."

"The reality is she and T.J. have always had chemistry, so this match makes sense," the source says. "Also, Amy and T.J. are both adults, making adult decisions, who happen to also be in the public eye, so they're under a magnifying glass that isn't particularly fair. They both are together, willingly and that's all that should matter."

