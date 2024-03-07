Amy Robach is long overdue for blood work. More than a year overdue, to be a bit more precise, and Robach admits it's "illogical and dumb" to continue to put it off, especially as a breast cancer survivor. So why the holdup? Robach says it's the fear of learning the worst case scenario.

Robach and T.J. Holmes discussed the serious topic to kick off the latest episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast, which began with Holmes sharing he had a "bone to pick" with Robach. Holmes' "beef," as he put it, stemmed from the fact that she wasn't keeping her end of the bargain as a cancer survivor.

Specifically, Holmes took issue with the fact that Robach hasn't had any blood work done since August of 2022. She was due for blood work in February of 2023, which is when the couple became embroiled in controversy over their workplace romance.

"So the last time I had blood work done was August of 2022. And it's been weighing on me because I know, up until that point, I was getting blood work done every six months as was recommended by my oncologist," Robach explained. "I got off tamoxifen then after eight years, and so that's the drug where I do have to be monitored very carefully and closely. And then I just took it upon myself to extend how long I was going to go back for the next blood work and then all hell broke loose."

The "all hell broke loose" is in reference to their tumultuous exit from GMA3 after their relationship came to light.

"We were going through our hell and, yes, it was the last thing on my mind," she added.

Robach was shocked to be diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes after undergoing a routine mammogram live on the air for a 2013 segment on the morning show. It's been some 10 years since that fateful event, and Robach is cognizant of the fact that she needs to get with it when it comes to her blood work.

Robach insisted on the podcast she would schedule her blood work after recording the episode, but Holmes wasn't buying it, telling her that he guessed she wouldn't follow through on that, and he wondered why.

"Because I think anyone who has survived this knows that when you go in for the blood work it's very emotional because they're looking for tumor markers, is what they're looking for. So, if the cancer were to come back in the places you don't want it to with breast cancer -- bone, liver, lungs, brain -- you would think that you get a blood test that would show a tumor marker, which means that you would be facing then a terminal, yet treatable, but ultimately a terminal cancer," she said. "And so I think a fear of that you get into this mindset, 'I don't want to know. I'd rather not know.' It's not gonna make a difference anyway. And you start to get in that headspace and maybe it's an excuse to not have to go to a doctor again or go to the NYU Cancer Center again to avoid something that's uncomfortable and scary."

Holmes then pressed her if she's being accurate that a tumor marker would equate to terminal cancer.

"Yes. If I had tumor markers that showed it had spread, yes, that my cancer had become what we call metastatic -- stage 4 -- yes," she said. "But I do know that there are amazing treatments out there now. They can extend your life. They can make your life a lot better than they could have even five years ago or 10 years ago. So, there's a lot of promise. But, yes, it would ultimately be right now considered terminal."

Holmes praised Robach for being a supportive partner and helping him in a myriad of ways, all of which made him wonder why she wouldn't do the necessary work to ensure "we have as much time together as we can." He added that it's her body and her struggle "but for some reason I feel bad or selfish or wrong for having that thought."

"Well, I think it's very sweet, and I'm sorry to .... because it is true, I think, my mom would feel the same way. My dad would feel the same way [with] everything you're saying and I know and I appreciate that," Robach said. "I know that means that you truly love and care for me and I understand where that's coming from. And, so, yes, it's actually selfish of me to not go get the test."

At the end of the day, Robach said not getting blood work done gave her a false sense of normality and an attempt at wishing it into existence, but the fact of the matter is Robach knows not getting the much-needed blood work done is "illogical and dumb."

