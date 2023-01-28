Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted out in Los Angeles on Friday packing on some heavy PDA. In one photo, Robach jumped on Holmes and wrapped her arms and legs around him. They were also seen holding hands and smiling.

Robach kept things pretty cash with high-waisted jeans and a grey sweater over a white V-neck shirt. Holmes opted for blue jeans and a black hoodie, and they both sported sunglasses.

According to the Daily Mail, the photos were snapped hours after ABC News confirmed the embattled Good Morning America anchors were leaving the network following Thursday's intense mediation session.

A spokesperson for ABC News told ET in a statement, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Three sources told ET earlier that while exit agreements have not been signed on the dotted line, Holmes would not return to ABC, but Robach's future at the network was still unclear at the time.

"No one wanted it to come to this, but derogatory information just kept coming up. Once the investigation went several weeks, most people knew that this would be the outcome," a source told ET. "T.J. will get a payout. Ties are severed." The source added, "T.J.'s issues got all the headlines but Amy is no angel."

Another source told ET that Robach has always been professional and has taken her work and job very seriously.

Regarding one report suggesting Robach had liquor in her office and drank on the job, the source explained, "It’s common to have drinks while on assignment, and or be gifted items that are more adult in nature from various entities. But the idea she was drinking on the job and showing up to work intoxicated is absurd. If that was the case, her behavior would've shown through several years ago. It’s a shock to hear all the allegations being leveled at Amy, when all she is really at fault for is falling for her colleague."

