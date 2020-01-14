Ana de Armas best keep her knives out, because she's at the center of a murder mystery in The Night Clerk -- and ET can exclusively debut the trailer.

Writer-director Michael Cristofer's upcoming thriller centers on a hotel clerk (X-Men's Tye Sheridan) who records hotel guests and imitates their behavior to improve his social skills. He explains as much when a young woman (de Armas) checks in while he's on duty.

"I watch people," Sheridan's Bart says in the trailer. "I study them."

"I guess you have a lot of people to watch at the hotel," she replies.

But when a woman is found dead during his shift, Bart becomes the prime suspect. Could his chance encounter with de Armas' character -- a connection that appears to lead to a kiss and then a fight -- have ended in murder? Helen Hunt co-stars as his protective mother, while John Leguizamo plays the lead detective on the case. Watch the trailer above.

Image via Saban Films

Image via Saban Films

Image via Saban Films

Image via Saban Films

Image via Saban Films

Image via Saban Films

The Night Clerk is in theaters and available digitally and On Demand on Feb. 21.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ana de Armas Makes Stunning Debut in Sparkly Ballgown at 2020 Golden Globes

'Knives Out' Sequel Focused on Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc in the Works

Sophie Turner Jokes About Being 'In Love' With 'X-Men' Co-Star Tye Sheridan (Exclusive)