Spoiler alert! If you haven't seen this week's episode of And Just Like That, proceed with caution.

Welcome back to another week of Carrie and Aidan's Love-A-Palooza, where time is a construct and real-life problems don't exist. On this week's episode of the Sex and the City Max spinoff series, And Just Like That, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) are still riding the midnight train to Virginia like it ain't no thang.

Viewers totally miss out on views of Aidan's Virginia farmhouse and Carrie's interactions with his three sons -- Homer, Tate and Wyatt.

In fact, the only clue that there might have been the smallest amount of drama is when Carrie says Wyatt "was not buying what I was selling."

The sullen 14-year-old FaceTimes his dad and promptly hangs up when he sees Carrie, but it's all brushed off as simple teenage antics.

Perhaps Aidan should be tending to his young and impressionable son rather than jetting off to Manhattan to awkwardly crash at Ché Diaz's apartment in his tighty-whities? But what are fraught father-son relationships when you're in love?

Continuing in the vein of everyone collectively losing their common sense, Carrie has decided to sell her apartment because Aidan is allergic to it and decides to drop some major coin on a four-bedroom home with space for her man and his boys. The most insane part of this narrative is that throughout the entire episode, Aidan and Carrie's friends keep asking her if she's "sure" she wants to sell her old place, thus implying that she can afford the high-ceiling Manhattan mansion and her trendy brownstone apartment at the same time. Need we remind you that this woman's podcast got canceled? And the last time she went in on an apartment with Aidan, he essentially tried to evict her when they split. Just saying.

Carrie meets up with Aidan's ex-wife, Cathy, who hilariously tells the former sex columnist, "I'm sure you're really busy." (Cathy, please see above).

Cathy, understandably, asks Carrie not to write about her and Aidan's sons in her professional life, and asks Carrie not to hurt Aidan again. Clearly, Cathy saw Aidan's belted jacket and has grown concerned.

Aidan is peeved that Cathy mentioned anything to Carrie, but she brushes it off, as they continue to make grand romantic gestures to one another.

"Life is short. We deserve to be happy. That's what I think," Aidan declares.

"That's how I feel. I know I want to be with you," Carrie replies.

Is this just the calm before the storm or will we be forced to endure the rest of the season and series like this?

Mercifully, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) gave fans a little more fun this week when their kids seemingly hooked up.

That's right, the SATC/AJLT ultimate villain, Lily York Goldenblatt (Cathy Ang), is at it again, walking out of Brady Hobbes' (Niall Cunningham) bedroom and smack into her Aunt Miranda.

"That's like hearing that two of my stuffed animals are having sex," Carrie quips in her most palatable moment of the episode.

Of course, this news sends Charlotte into a tailspin as the ever-optimistic art gallery employee begins fantasizing about the various scenarios.

"They would have the most beautiful red-headed Chinese/Jewish babies!" Charlotte exclaims before worrying, "She would have Miranda as her mother-in-law. She could be a nightmare."

But the real nightmare remains in the arms of Carrie and Aidan. Will these two meet a hitch? Will Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) step in to bring everyone to their senses? Should we bring Jack Berger back?

New episodes of And Just Like That stream Thursdays on Max.

'AJLT': Carrie and Aidan Heat Up as She Makes a Surprising Sex Life Confession



