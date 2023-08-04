Spoiler alert! If you haven't seen this week's episode of And Just Like That, proceed with caution.

Fans can't wait for the previously reported cameo from Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall on season 2 of And Just Like That. But before Samantha Jones makes her in-person appearance in the season 2 finale, she cropped up briefly in this Thursday's episode.

While Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) was taking a trip down memory lane with her ex-fiancé, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), during this week's installment, titled, "A Hundred Years Ago," Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) was having a nostalgia fest of her own.

But Charlotte's focus was on how she looked back in the day, specifically pulling out photos from her youth. Charlotte first picks up a photo of herself with her pals, Carrie, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), smiling fondly at the OG group of soulmates.

It marks the first time Samantha has been seen on screen this season after the character has only been incorporated through text messages in past season 1 episodes.

After the news was leaked that Cattrall would be returning to the franchise for an already filmed cameo in season 2 of And Just Like That, the 66-year-old actress told ET of the buzzed-about moment, "Looking forward to it! Looking forward to the fans seeing it."

Her former co-star, Parker, also spoke to ET about Cattrall's return, saying, "I thought it was a really good idea and I was thrilled that, you know, we could make it happen and that it worked for her and it's just really nice to see. It's really nice. I was really pleased."

Cattrall has previously made several public comments, slamming Parker and rejecting the idea of returning to the franchise. Parker has denied that there is a feud between the women, noting that she's never publicly spoken out against Cattrall.

As for Samantha, Cattrall said on the Today show in June, "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters."

New episodes of And Just Like That stream Thursdays on Max.

