It's the return Sex and the City fans have been waiting for! Earlier this month, it was revealed that Kim Cattrall reprised her role as Samantha Jones in the season 2 finale of the franchise's Max spin-off series, And Just Like That.

Cattrall previously claimed she would not be returning to play Samantha after years of tension and comments mainly involving the show's star, Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays fashion-forward sex columnist and now-podcast host Carrie Bradshaw.

As the cast gears up for the season 2 premiere of And Just Like That on June 22, Parker is opening up about Cattrall returning as Samantha.

"I was really excited about the idea," Parker tells ET's Nischelle Turner of Cattrall making a cameo in And Just Like That, reportedly making a phone call in the scene. "I thought it was a really good idea and I was thrilled that, you know, we could make it happen and that it worked for her and it's just really nice to see. It's really nice. I was really pleased."

After a lengthy friendship throughout the course of Sex and the City's six-season run and two subsequent films, Samantha and Carrie are estranged in And Just Like That after a business argument. The character of Samantha was previously represented in And Just Like That with a series of back-and-forth texts between her and Carrie following the death of Carrie's husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

In the season 1 finale, Carrie and Samantha agree to meet up for a drink while she's in Paris, France, and Samantha is living in London, England. Of Cattrall's highly anticipated scene, Parker says that the show will continue to showcase Carrie and Samantha's distant friendship.

"I think it reflects the relationship that we've been sharing via text for last season and this season. You know, this is a hugely important relationship for Carrie, it's been filled with affection," Parker shares. "We just thought it was a really nice idea to put a face to the text, really in large part to celebrate the 25 years of [Sex and the City]."

The actress calls it a "lovely nod" to the characters' friendship as well as the franchise's viewers.

"I think it just the way [showrunner] Michael [Patrick King] wrote it, after we sorted it all out and got it scheduled and everything. Just the way Michael placed it where it was placed and the sentimental moment in which it occurs is just a really nice little thing," Parker teases.

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbs on the show, was disappointed that the news of Cattrall's cameo was leaked as they originally intended to make it a surprise for the audience.

"We were hoping we could keep it under wraps, and she would just pop up as a person who's watching the episode and it would be this delightful unexpected surprise," Nixon says. "Unfortunately now it's been blown, which is really a bummer. Most of it was just this surprise of her coming back. I think we all are emphasizing it's really brief, it's just a moment, so don't be expecting anything other than that."

Kristin Davis, who plays the optimistic Charlotte York Goldenblatt, adds that the cast is aware of the fans missing Samantha.

"We know people miss her. We get it. You know, we wanted to kind of acknowledge them and try to give them what they want within the story and the situation that we're in," Davis explains. "And so that seemed the solution, you know, in terms of like, people come and go in your life. Maybe people move or they get married or whatever it is that happens that changes their circumstance, but that doesn't mean that you're not friends or that you're not connected still."

And Just Like That season 2 premieres Thursday, June 22 on Max.

