Kristin Davis is opening up about rumors of a rift between Kim Cattrall and her And Just Like That co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Davis said she's not going to "waste" her energy on it, despite wishing she could fix things between the pair.

"You have to respect people's wishes. I'm not gonna waste energy on it. I can't change anybody," Davis tells the outlet. "I do understand fans' feelings – that they're upset… I wish I could fix it, but I can't, it's not in my power."

Davis' comments come just days after ET confirmed that Cattrall will be reprising her beloved role for the season 2 finale of Sex and the City revival. Cattrall is set to appear in a cliffhanger finale of the second season. Cattrall reportedly shot only one scene for the episode and filmed her scene in one day back in March, Variety reports. Not much is known about what happens in the scene, or its implications for Cattrall's participation in possible future seasons.

Cattrall confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, which she simply captioned the post, "Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈….." to honor the start of Pride Month.

It was not lost on fans that Cattrall's character -- a serial dater with an unfulfilling appetite for young men -- actually slowed her roll and settled down in season 4 of the hit HBO series, albeit briefly, with a female artist named Maria Reyes.

Cattrall starred as the sultry publicist for six seasons on the HBO series -- alongside Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

Cattrall also reprised the character for two subsequent films. However, her character was written out of the show -- although not killed off -- when Max's And Just Like That... spinoff was picked up in 2021.

Samantha's absence from the revival was previously explained by a rift between her and Carrie over professional qualms, seemingly mirroring the real-life struggles between Cattrall and Parker.

Though Parker previously said she would not be OK with Cattrall returning to the franchise and Cattrall claiming she wouldn't be reprising her role as Samantha, it seems the two stars were able to put aside their differences for the good of the show.

And Just Like That season 2 premieres Thursday, June 22 on Max. All seasons of Sex and the City are currently streaming on Max.

