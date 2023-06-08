Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell is excited to see news of Kim Cattrall's return in the second season of And Just Like That.

Though Cattrall originally said she would not reunite with her co-stars for the original show's much-loved spinoff on Max, the actress announced last week she'll have a cameo in the upcoming season.

"When I heard the news I was happy and surprised," Bushnell told Page Six on Thursday. "The fans love Kim and I think it will be great for the show. There was a piece missing. She was a major part of that girlfriend circle."

Bushnell's 1996 book, Sex and the City, became the basis for HBO's hit show of the same name in 1998. The series celebrated its 25th anniversary on Tuesday.

Cattrall, 66, announced on Instagram last week she'll appear as Samantha Jones for a cameo in AJLT season 2. Cattrall simply captioned the post, "Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈….." to honor the start of Pride Month.

Cattrall had previously stated that she would not reprise her role -- her last appearance in the franchise was for the second feature film in 2010. She is now set to appear in a cliffhanger finale for the second season of AJLT. Following Cattrall's post, Max also confirmed the news on social media, coyly tweeting, "Secret's out..."

Per Variety, Cattrall shot just one scene for the episode and filmed it in one day back in March. Cattrall starred as the sultry publicist for six seasons on Sex and the City -- alongside Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

Cattrall's character -- a serial dater with an unfulfilling appetite for young men -- settled down in season 4 of the original series, albeit briefly, with an artist named Maria Reyes. When she revealed this to her friends while out at dinner ("Yes ladies, I'm a lesbian"), Charlotte (Davis) concluded, "I don't think she's a lesbian. I think she just ran out of men."

Her character was written out of the show -- although not killed off -- when Max's AJLT spinoff was picked up in 2021.

Evan Handler, who plays Harry Goldenblatt, husband of Davis' Charlotte, recently toldPeople he thinks the return is a "great" idea.

"I think it is great! I do," Handler told the outlet. "Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody. So the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television."

Handler also admitted of the cameo news that he "learned it the same day" as everyone else, when it broke online last week.

