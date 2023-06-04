Evan Handler has some thoughts on Kim Cattrall's recently announced cameo in the upcoming season of And Just Like That...

The actor -- who plays Harry Goldenblatt, husband of Kristin Davis' Charlotte York -- recently responded to the surprising news that Cattrall would be reprising her role as Samantha Jones in a brief scene at the end of the forthcoming season.

"I think it is great! I do," Handler toldPeopleover the weekend when asked about the unexpected news.

"Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody," Handler continued. "So the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television."

Handler also admitted of the cameo news that he "learned it the same day" as everyone else, when it broke online last week.

News of Cattrall's surprise return first broke last Wednesday when The New York Post reported that the actress -- who has had a long and public feud with former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker -- would be making an unexpected cameo in Just Like That..., Max's revival of HBO's hit sitcom, Sex and the City.

Max also confirmed the news on social media, coyly tweeting, "Secret's out..."

On Thursday, Cattrall broke her silence about the news by paying homage to her iconic character. The 66-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared the headline that sent shockwaves around the SATC universe, along with a photo of herself in character.

Cattrall simply captioned the post, "Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈….." to honor the start of Pride Month.

It's not lost on fans that Cattrall's character -- a serial dater with an unfulfilling appetite for young men -- actually slowed her roll and settled down in season 4 of the hit HBO series, albeit briefly, with an artist named Maria Reyes.

As for her upcoming cameo, Cattrall shot just one scene for the episode and filmed it in one day back in March, according to Variety. Cattrall starred as the sultry publicist for six seasons on the HBO series -- alongside Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Davis as Charlotte.

Cattrall also reprised the character for two subsequent films. However, her character was written out of the show -- although not killed off -- when Max's And Just Like That... spinoff was picked up in 2021.

