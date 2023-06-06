Happy anniversary, lover! Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of the premiere of the series Sex and the City. The iconic HBO show (now Max) spanned six seasons and two feature films. In 2021, it was rebooted as the new show, And Just Like That, continuing to follow the lives of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), and even, to an extent, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

Ahead of the franchise's 25th anniversary, it was announced that Cattrall would be making a much-discussed cameo in the show's second season despite her ongoing rift with the cast and creators.

But on Tuesday, Max shared a new clip in honor of the milestone anniversary, which featured Parker, Davis and Nixon, seemingly dressed in character, reflecting on the past 25 years. Cattrall was not featured.

"Twenty-five years, oh my gosh, what has happened in our lives in 25 years?" Parker mused while flanked by her friends and co-stars. "We've created families. We're creative relationships. I realize that you were having the same experience in your lives, and we love you for joining us for so many years."

Davis chimed in, "We just want to say thank you for supporting us because that's how come we've been able to do it for so long."

The And Just Like That account also honored the original four friends from the Sex and the City franchise in a special anniversary tribute video, showcasing iconic moments from the original series' run.

From Carrie and Samantha gazing fondly at a pair of feathery heels while Carrie says, "Hello, lover," to Samantha declaring, "I'm a try-sexual. I'll try anything once," some of the show's most iconic lines were featured.

Carrie narrates at the end of the clip, "The most important thing in life is your family. Sometimes it's the family you're born into and sometimes it's the one you make for yourself," as Samantha runs into Carrie's arms screaming.

Davis posted the same clip to her own account, writing, "It is impossible to believe it has been 25 years! I consider myself the luckiest person in the world to be a part of this story that connects so many of us together. It has and continues to be a JOY! Thank you to all of you who have come along for the ride. We love you 💗 #satc25"

ET confirmed on May 31 that Cattrall will be reprising her beloved role for the season 2 finale of And Just Like That. Cattrall is set to appear in a cliffhanger finale for the second season. Cattrall reportedly shot only one scene for the episode and filmed her scene in one day back in March, Variety reports. Not much is known about what happens in the scene, or its implications for Cattrall's participation in possible future seasons.

Samantha's absence from And Just Like That was previously explained by a rift between her and Carrie over professional qualms, seemingly mirroring the real-life struggles between Cattrall and Parker.

Though Parker previously said she would not be OK with Cattrall returning to the franchise and Cattrall claiming she wouldn't be reprising her role as Samantha, it seems the two stars were able to put aside their differences for the good of the show.

And Just Like That season 2 premieres Thursday, June 22 on Max. All seasons of Sex and the City are currently streaming on Max.

