One of the most important rules in a negotiation is you have to be prepared to walk away from the table. This tactic, it seems, is not lost on Kim Cattrall.

While news broke last week that she reprised her role as Samantha Jones and filmed a short cameo for the second season of And Just Like That... -- Max's revival of HBO's Sex and the City -- she spoke out just a few weeks ago about how little interest she had in being a part of the new series.

"I moved on," Cattrall said of her time with the franchise, during an interview with the UK Sunday Times in May.

However, she seemingly hinted at some of the dealings and negotiations that have gone on during her time on the show when she added, "I think the greatest place to negotiate from, whatever the situation, is from strength and self-knowledge."

"At this point in my life I don’t want to be on a set and be unhappy," she added. "I want it to be on terms that are artistically fulfilling and also that I am happy."

Cattrall reportedly shot only one scene for the episode and filmed her scene in one day back in March, Variety reports. According to the New York Post -- who were the first to break the news of the cameo on May 31 -- her cameo was such a tightly kept secret that her name didn't appear on the call-sheet and they took extra precautions to keep it under wraps.

On Thursday, Cattrall broke her silence about the news by paying homage to her iconic character. The 66-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared the headline that sent shockwaves around the SATC universe, along with a photo of herself in character.

Cattrall simply captioned the post, "Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈….." to honor the start of Pride Month.

It was not lost on fans that Cattrall's character -- a serial dater with an unfulfilling appetite for young men -- actually slowed her roll and settled down in season 4 of the hit HBO series, albeit briefly, with an artist named Maria Reyes.

Cattrall starred as sultry publicist Samantha Jones for six seasons on the HBO series -- alongside Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

She also reprised the character for two subsequent films. However, her character was written out of the show -- although not killed off -- when Max's And Just Like That... spinoff was picked up in 2021.

In May 2022, Cattrall spoke with Variety about leaving behind the character of Samantha, and explained, "It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough... I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me."

She says that after the second SATC movie, "Everything in me went, 'I'm done.'"

While she had already decided not to play Samantha again, the 66-year-old actress noted, "I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did -- on social media."

Season 2 of And Just Like That... officially debuts on Max on June 22.

'And Just Like That' Season 2: New Trailer and Everything We Know So Far This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

'Glamorous' Trailer Sees Kim Cattrall Taking a Risk on Miss Benny

Evan Handler Weighs in On Kim Cattrall's 'And Just Like That' Cameo

'And Just Like That' Star Talks Carrie Bradshaw's Season 2 Love Life

Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker: 'Sex and the City' Drama Timeline

Kim Cattrall to Make Surprise Cameo in 'And Just Like That' Season 2