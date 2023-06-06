Kim Cattrall is opening up about her painful loss. The Glamorous star got candid in a recent interview about the death of her brother, Chris Cattrall, in February 2018.

"With my mum, she was 93 and it was a slow decline. But my brother, this was out of the natural order," shared Kim, who spoke with The UK Sunday Times while promoting her new TV series, Glamorous. "This wasn't supposed to happen. It was sudden and unexpected."

Chris was found dead, at the age of 55, five days after being reported missing. A year later, Kim confirmed in a tribute post that he had died by suicide. The shocking and untimely loss left an indelible mark on the actress and her family.

"You remember where you were, what happened, what was said. It is all so accessible, all the time, a weight that is always with you and never leaves," she says of the experience, including the five-day search before he was found. "That was just an extraordinary few days. Everything in you is on high alert because he can be saved."

Kim said that she has always felt it was her "role" in her family to be the guardian and protector.

"I'm the one that went into the world. So it was my role. But I am slowly retiring from that. I’ve done a lot of work where I don't want to assume that I can fix people," she shares. "They have to want to fix themselves, and me caring, living and fretting about them doesn't solve it. They have to want to change."

According to Kim, her brother battled many demons and struggled with substance abuse issues, including heavy drinking, and recalled a lesson she'd learned from a friend who had battled similar issues.

"A friend of mine, who's a big advocate of AA, which my brother never went to, said, 'Alcohol is a mistress that gets you alone and then kills you,'" she shares. "It was startling to hear that with such a bare-bones clarity. And that's exactly what happened."

"I'm just glad my father wasn't alive to experience it," Kim adds in the interview. "As tough as he was, I don't think he could have taken it."

